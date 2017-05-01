Stolen Idaho Fish and Game trailer found in Utah

Suspect and trailer (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

BOISE - Idaho Fish and Game said its trailer that was stolen in Boise last month has been recovered.

The trailer, stolen April 7 near the Fish and Game headquarters at 600 South Walnut St., was found in Utah.

The trailer is in good shape, officials said. Police in Logan still had the trailer on Monday, but Fish and Game hopes to secure it on Tuesday and take inventory of its contents.

Fish and Game said the trailer had nets, dart guns, radio collars and other items used for capturing deer and elk.

A suspect has been identified, officials said, but a name hasn't been released. Fish and Game said the suspect isn't from the Boise area.

KTVB