Wolves sighting prompts quick school response

091511_wolf_generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

HUNTERS, Wash. – Bring up wolves and the topic is sure to spark debate, especially in rural parts of the state. The community of Hunters in Stevens County got an up-close look at what the predators are capable of on Tuesday. A pack of wolves took down a deer right behind one family’s home.

Even more concerning is that the incident happened close to an elementary school. With a town as rural as Hunters the folks have seen their fair share of wildlife. But what happens when survival of the fittest is right down the road from your kid’s school? In Hunter, educators have a very close knit, effective way at keeping the kids safe.

Huckleberry wolves live throughout the area of Hunters and are believed to have been the types of animals involved in the Tuesday morning attack. The incident happened as kids made their way to school. A local homeowner who witnessed the attack called school officials immediately to warn them.

Administrators at the Columbia School District acted fast and it was truly a grassroots effort. The district personally picked up the phone and warned every parent to be on the lookout for possible danger. Once school was in session, the school said they provided several monitors on the playground to scope out any possible danger.

Michael Young, Superintendent of Columbia School District, said people in his district are used to dealing with sudden situations. Back in 2015, the Carpenter Road Fire nearly swept through town. Therefore, as a result, he said the folks in Hunters always look out for one another.

“It’s kinda like the hub of the community, so there’s information flowing in, and there’s information flowing out. Most everyone knows each other pretty well, so it’s like ‘we got your back’ so to speak,” Young said.

Several other schools also have a protocol in case there is a wildlife attack nearby. In most districts, it is really the same protocol. Notifications go out to parents and there is increased visibility on campuses.

It is important to note that nobody was hurt in the attack on Tuesday morning in Hunters and everyone went about their days, but still, the grassroots efforts and community communication was key.

