Stevens Co. pot grow withdraws application over neighbors concerns

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -- Plans for a marijuana farm in Stevens County have come to an abrupt halt.

This comes after dozens of community members spoke out against the project. This week the people behind a planned marijuana grow operation in Deer Park withdrew their application and neighbors are rejoicing.

It is quiet on this property off of Whitmore Hill road in Deer park, about a mile or so north of Highway 291. It looks like it will stay that way for now.

The plan included two greenhouses that would take up about 47,000 square feet and a 4,800 square foot structure surrounded by a security fence and lighting. To those who live in the area like Serena Miller and her neighbor Matthew Felton this is good news.

"I think most of the neighbors are glad that it got stopped and that we banded together and we did something about it,” said Miller.

Some were worried the farm would cause an odor, possibly attract criminals and run the wells dry, ultimately lowering their property values. They also felt they were not given enough information about the project in the first place. So many made their voices heard, they reached out to their county leaders, law enforcement and the media.

"A lot of people are very excited about the information that was voiced and the outcome of how this is turning," said Felton.

Back in March, Farmers Distributors LLC, a marijuana grow operation based in Tacoma, applied to build the marijuana farm. Jeff Montgomery of Farmers Distributors LLC told KREM 2 in an email they decided to withdraw their application because of all the push back from the community. He said in the email, "We withdrew solely at the urging of the neighbors who were concerned their property values might be negativity affected."

Neighbors were also worried about a potential conflict of interest with the owner of the property Grant Bulski, who we later found works for the state liquor and cannabis board. The agency that makes the rules for marijuana grow operations. Washington state law says, "No member or employee of the state liquor and cannabis board shall have any interest, directly or indirectly in the producing, processing, or sale of marijuana." However, Montgomery said Bulski "assured us he had gained any required approvals."

"The county told us our permit application was in accordance with all the codes," Montgomery wrote.

Since this connection was made Bulski has been under investigation by the Liquor and Cannabis Board and we're told that investigation is ongoing. Montgomery said they are on the hunt for another location in another community in Washington that will be more embracing. That is totally fine with Miller.

"We have great community here, it's really good when everybody sticks together and gets something done," he said.



