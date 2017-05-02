'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive set for May 13

Boise Postmaster Dan Corral fulfilled a promise today he made for last year's food drive. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

Coming up later this month it’s the annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive.

You are encouraged to put out some non-perishable boxed or canned food on or next to your mailbox the morning of Saturday, May 13th. Reminder notices will go out ahead of time.

Postal carriers will collect it for the Idaho Foodbank.

Last year, Boise Postmaster Dan Corral promised to dye his hair blue if the 2016 food drive met its goals.

It did. And this morning, Corral fulfilled his end of the bargain.

"Last year we were tasked with picking up 175,000 pounds of food, and we picked up 202,000 pounds," said Corral. "This year, we're tasked with picking up 185,000 pounds, and I've thrown out the challenge that we can do something like this again next year if we can reach 205,000 pounds. That is our task, that is our goal, that is our mission."

As you may have noticed in this or previous stories we've done with Corral, he has a distinctive moustache.

He kept it dye-free today, but said he may agree to dye it next year if that 205,000-pound goal is realized.

KTVB