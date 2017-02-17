SPU shooter sentenced to 112 years in prison

SEATTLE – A Seattle judge sentenced Aaron Ybarra to 112 years for fatally shooting a student and wounding two others at Seattle Pacific University in 2014.

In November, 2016, A King County jury found Ybarra, 29, guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and one account of assault for the attack at SPU that killed 19-year-old Paul Lee.

Ybarra had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney had sought at trial to show that Ybarra suffered from a debilitating mental illness and limited intellectual function and that he believed God was directing him to shoot.

Prosecutors argued that the shooting was premeditated, that Ybarra knew what he did was wrong and that he didn't mention God leading him until months after the shootings.



Copyright 2017 KING