Spotify names Top 10 workout songs of 2017

Are you one of the many sweating it out for your New Year’s resolution? If you're having a hard time getting through your workout, Spotify is here to help.

According to TIME, Spotify's been tracking the playlists of users as they workout.

Now, Spotify has released the Top 10 songs to keep you pumped up through your gym session:

Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse” Kanye’s “POWER” Drake’s “Jumpman” The Chainsmokers – “Closer” Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” Rihanna – “Work” Sia – “Cheap Thrills” The Weeknd – “Starboy” Beyoncé – “7/11” David Guetta – “Hey Mama”

“Till I Collapse” was released in 2002 but according to Spotify’s trends expert Shanon Cook, the song has topped the list year after year.

