'Morning Service' by spoken word artist Troy Osaki
"Morning Service" by spoken word artist and Seattle University law student Troy Osaki. His grandmother, Etsuko, was 11 when she was incarcerated at Minidoka concentration camp. He said it took him two years to write this poem.
wsts2 3:35 PM. PST February 16, 2017
