Yes, you are getting more parking tickets in Browne's Addition

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you only have street parking and get a ticket in front of your home – you know how frustrating that can be.

We found out on Monday though, that you are more likely to get a parking ticket in some neighborhoods compared to others.

For example, if you live in Browne’s Addition or in the Logan neighborhood, you may often see a parking enforcement officer roaming your streets. KREM 2 News learned that if you live in those areas, you are more likely to get a parking ticket than if you live anywhere else in the city.

Because there are so many people parking on the street in the two neighborhoods, city parking enforcement added both to their regular routes.

The City said that is because the streets are narrow and large vehicles like buses and fire trucks and garbage trucks cannot get through. They started to get so many complaints from both STA and the fire department, they decided to have parking enforcement patrol both neighborhoods on a regular basis.

There are also places on the lower South Hill with lots of street parking and narrow streets, but the city said they do not patrol those as often because they do not get a lot of complaints from that neighborhood.

So if you feel like they ticket cars in the Logan and Browne’s Addition neighborhoods more frequently than others – that is because they do.

KREM