Wrong-way I-90 DUI suspect arrested in Cheney

Carrah Goble (Photo: KREM.com)

CHENEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Carrah Goble on an outstanding felony warrant for vehicular homicide Tuesday morning.

Goble was arrested at her home near West 1st Street and Buena Vista Street in Cheney.

The warrant was issued for Goble after it is believed she violated terms of her release after her arrest in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in October 2015 on I-90 in Spokane.

Goble was taken into custody without incident and she was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

KREM