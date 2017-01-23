Woman killed in Spokane Valley auto-ped crash

siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Coeur d’Alene woman was killed Sunday night after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the eastbound shoulder of East Trent Avenue and North Adams Road.

Tammy A. Hurt, 54, was walking on alongside the road when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Bryan L. Long struck and killed her.

According to the Washington State Patrol, no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash and charges are currently under investigation.

