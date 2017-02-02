Woman accused in murder plot now faces welfare fraud charges

Martie Soderberg made her first court appearance on Oct. 18, 2016.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane Valley woman who is accused of plotting to kill her husband is now facing more charges.

Martie Soderberg is facing new charges of 1st degree theft by welfare fraud, perjury, false verification of public assistance and tampering with a witness. Court documents said she lied about being married and was getting state assistance. She could end up owing $40,000, according to court records.

Soderberg was arrested for plotting to kill her husband back in October 2016, and is currently still in jail. Documents show Soderberg had been plotting the death of her husband for a year. They also detail how Soderberg sought out a friend from high school to help her carry out the plot. That friend, who is referred to as “John” (for John Doe,) went to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to seek help.

She is scheduled to go to court to face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree on February 21.

KREM