Why the 'three strikes rule' does not always apply

Jyreel Brandom

SPOKANE, Wash. – There were three carjacking attempts in Downtown Spokane on Friday morning and Spokane Police said a career felon is to blame.

Jyreel Brandom, 23, has several felony convictions on his record. He has been in jail at least five times in as many years.

SPD said the trouble started at the Division street off-ramp of westbound Interstate 90. A driver reported that a man approached their car and with force tried to steal it.

Moments later, two more carjacking attempts were reported in the parking lot of Spokane’s Goodwill store. One of the victims told police the suspect grabbed her by the throat and threw her out of the car.

That suspect, police said, was Brandom. He was arrested a few blocks away. His rap sheet is extensive. Five years ago, his name made news after police said he went on a crime spree at a local mobile home park. He spent four months in jail for that crime – but authorities said it did little good.

Over the years he has done jail time for theft, resisting arrest, DUI, assault, and for violating a no-contact order.

In the aftermath of Spokane’s epic windstorm, Brandom was arrested yet again – accused of stealing a generator for someone’s home.

On social media, many of you wondered why this career criminal has not faced the three strikes rule. As we have reported in the past, the three strikes rule must include violent crimes like murder and rape. Many of Brandom’s crimes have been for relatively petty things, so he does not qualify for three strikes.

At least not yet.

Brandom is now facing two counts of first degree robbery which is something that could count against him, if he is convicted.

KREM