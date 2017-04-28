Wells Fargo victim doing 95 percent better one year after shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been one year since the Wells Fargo on Division was robbed.

As the suspect was leaving, Luke McDonald, a customer in the bank, tackled him. The suspect shot McDonald twice, once in the arm and once in the leg, before fleeing the scene.

"That gun was actually kind of going toward my chest and I pushed the gun into my arm, at that point he was free to go. He turned as if to leave, hesitated and then reached back and shot me in the leg. It’s like, ‘Wow, you're really that violent that once wasn't enough? You had to keep going?’" said McDonald.

McDonald has been through seven operations and eight months of physical therapy, now a year later he's almost 100 percent better.

“I had a limp, the limp is gone, I can walk normal now, my arm I've got full range of motion, I'd say I'm about 95 percent," McDonald explained.

McDonald said the pain and recovery was just a small part of what he went though. Instead of focusing on the pain, he has chosen to focus on the overwhelming support he has received this past year.

"Getting shot, you know not only do you already know who your friends are, but you find out who your true friends are," he said.

It was more than three months later when police arrested Don Owens for the robbery. He has yet to go to trial, it is now scheduled for September after getting pushed back several times. When the trial finally begins, McDonald plans to testify. He said he was hoping to have all of this behind him a year later because he now has more important things to focus on.

“I feel good. I got really good news, my wife is expecting she's seven months pregnant. We're due at the end of June," he said.

The couple plans to name their new daughter Gracie. McDonald said he is so thankful his actions the day of the robbery did not cost him his life.

