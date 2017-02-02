Washington Youth Academy helps two struggling teens in one family

KREM 2's Jane McCarthy investigates how a youth academy gives dropouts a second chance.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's not only the dawn of a new day at the Washington Youth Academy, this is the dawn of a new and better life.

All of the young men and women there are seizing hope and hard work where there was little before. Most have dropped out of school or are so far behind a high school diploma is out of reach.

Cory Opp, 19, fell so far behind he dropped out of Rogers High School and life seemed to screech to a standstill.

"Overwhelmed. Stressed out. Just kind of lost," Cory explained.

"So I'm a single mom so I'm thinking, what are we going to do? I have to figure something out here because it's my responsibility,” said his mother Angela. “I’ve got to figure this out for my child and I have no answers.”

The answer appeared one day when Angela was at work.

"Oh, so then I saw your story on KREM 2. I was at work and my boss had left the TV on the news and I sat down in her chair for a second and the story came on about the Washington Youth Academy and I was just transfixed,” Angela explained. “I'm watching it totally glued and I'm like that is for Cory. That is it. That's the answer right there."

Like many parents in Eastern Washington, Angela didn’t know Washington Youth Academy was a resource for kids here, which prompted KREM 2’s originally story back in 2014. As Angela watched the story unfold on the screen, she realized it mirrored Cory in so many ways.

"I must have watched it five times and I showed it to Cory the next day and he's like, ‘I want to do that. Yes,’" said Angela.

Cory was excited. He was accepted to the Washington Youth Academy in Bremerton in 2015. Cadets live at the academy for five and a half months where they work to make up well over a year of high school credits. They also concentrate on fitness, job skills and counseling. They also do not charge for tuition.

Cory dug in and flourished. His effort came back in the form of newfound patience, discipline and confidence.

"I'm on track to graduate this year," said Cory.

It turns out there was another Opp child in need of the same kind of second chance. Cory’s younger brother Cody left public middle school in favor of home schooling and fell far behind.

"He was going to graduate two years late at the pace he was going," said Angela.

"I knew I was a smart kid, so I knew it was possible, given the chance. I took the chance with the academy," Cody said.

A year after his older brother, Cody was accepted to the Washington Youth Academy and recently finished the live-in portion of the program.

"Now I'm actually on track again to graduate high school on time," said Cody. "It means a lot to me because it means I have the chance to do what I want to do when I grow up. I have a chance to achieve my dream."

These brothers are stronger both physically and emotionally. The future finally looks bright again. It has given them a path and the confidence to capture dreams starting with the Air Force for Cory and college for Cody.

"You stand tall when you graduate the academy. You kind of feel you have something to stand taller for. You walk a little straighter," said Cory.

Now it is time for other at-risk teens to tackle the academy and come out the other side with a new appreciation for life and it is endless possibilities.

"Because if you can beat this then you can beat many things that you though you never could," said Cody.