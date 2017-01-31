Washington state teen convicted of shooting plot expelled

(Photo: Creatas, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A boy sentenced to more than four years in a juvenile detention center for planning to kill a fellow fifth-grader in 2013 has been expelled from his high school in northeast Washington for safety reasons.



Other news sources said Monday that the 15-year-old was released from Echo Glen Children's Center in October and is on probation.



Court documents say he was expelled from a Deer Park high school for a plan involving multiple acts with at least one other student that could be considered unsafe.



Stevens County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lech Radzimski says he couldn't provide further details about the allegations.



In 2013, the then-11-year-old boy brought a gun and a knife to school and had planned with another student to kill a girl.



Associated Press