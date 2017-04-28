Wash. schools not required to count sign language as foreign language credit

Maryville College juniors Joshua Anderson and Molly Ridgeway are the inspiration behind a bill to allow American Sign Language courses to satisfy foreign language requirements. (Photo: WBIR)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Tennessee State legislature recently passed a measure that now requires students who take American Sign Language to be given credit for their foreign language requirements.

In Washington State, schools require two world language credits in order for a student to graduate from high school. According to a revised state law, school districts can accept ASL for foreign language credit but they are not required to do so.

That does not mean there is not motivation to recognize the class. Many higher education institutions require two world language credits in the same language. The Board of Education said most high schools already accept ASL as a foreign language credit.

According to the federally funded language mapping project, East Valley High School is the only school in the Spokane area that is currently teaching ASL. Spokane Public School leaders said the district has offered ASL in the past at Ferris High School and there is a school board approved curriculum for the course as well. The class isn't offered this school year due to lack of registrants.



