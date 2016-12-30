Victim follows, leads deputies to burglary suspects

siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two men were arrested for residential burglary and vehicle prowling on Christmas after a victim followed them and called police.

The victim reported that he saw a male suspect break into his pickup truck that was parked in front of his Spokane Valley home. The suspect ran away and got into a red Chevy Tahoe and left the area.

The victim then discovered the main door to his garage was open. He decided to follow the suspect or suspects while he was on the phone with the Sheriff’s dispatch advising them of the suspect’s location.

A deputy located the Tahoe at Trent and Flora where a vehicle pursuit ensued. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle at first, but later located it.

Matthew Mayfield and Ryan Rea were identified as suspects, located and arrested.

The victim had two speakers with homemade boxes stolen out of his pickup. According to court documents, the speakers were visible through the window of the Tahoe.

Officials searched the Tahoe after obtaining a search warrant and found several different items of property including a diamond plated tool box, construction equipment and lighting, as well as an open box of UPS mail. The victim also identified his speakers in the vehicle.

Officials determined probably cause exists that the Tahoe contained the victim’s speakers, but potentially several other items of stolen property.

Mayfield admitted to prowling a different vehicle prior to the speaker incident.

