VERIFY: How worried should you be about mumps in Spokane Co?

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- There are now four confirmed cases of mumps in Spokane County. Officials say that is enough to be called an outbreak.

Health officials held a vaccination clinic at Rogers High School on Wednesday. They are trying to stop a larger outbreak by offering free vaccinations to anyone who was born after 1957.

Mumps is an illness caused by a virus that can cause fever, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite, and

swelling/pain of the cheeks and jaw. It can spread through coughing, sneezing, talking, unwashed hands and sharing food. Infants and adults born after 1957 who have not been vaccinated are at high risk of getting mumps.

"It can be a serious illness. Partly we know that the vaccine is about 88 percent, so still when there is mumps circulating they still have a chance getting mumps, but it will be much less severe than if they hadn't been vaccinated. We're trying to protect the individual and protect the community as well,” said Epidemiologist Dorothy MacEachern.

Health officials said you need two dose series for mumps. The first happens when you’re a year old and the second follows up at four to six years old. They said if you feel like you may have mumps you should go see a doctor.

“If you become sick, the way this spreads is coughing and sneezing around another person can make them sick," said MacEachern.

The vaccination clinic runs until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Rogers High School. It is free for all ages, just bring vaccination records for children ages two to 18.

KREM