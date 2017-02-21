VERIFY: How to file a claim for pothole damage

SPOKANE, Wash. – Damage to cars from potholes around Spokane have a lot of people wondering what their options are.

Mari Pritzl’s car was damaged a week ago by a pothole at 37th and Freya. On Tuesday, Pritzl and City Spokesperson Brian Coddington sat down to find out how to file a claim for damages.

Coddington said the City recommends people to contact 311 or go on SpokaneCity.org. Once on the City’s website, Coddington said people can search for “report a claim” and the City’s website should pull up a form people can fill out online.

“For a City claim, it does request that you get it notarized and you can do that either through private notary or the City Clerk’s Office does have a notary that can do this free of charge,” Coddington said.

Coggington said the City recommends that the request gets notarized so that they know they are getting a legitimate claim and that they know whoever is behind the claim stands behind the information they provide.

Pritzl filled out the claim form that can be found on SpokaneCity.org and also brought documentation to show the damage and how much it cost. The more detailed the report is, the better.

“I have a picture of the pothole, and then there’s my rims, how bad it bent the rims. Here’s my form. The mechanic who did the alignments, tires, it knocked my headlights king of catawampus, so they had to be realigned,” Pritzl said.

After a claim is filled out, Coddington said people can take the claim to the City Clerk’s Office on the fifth floor to claims and submit it there. Coddington said people can also mail them in once the claim has been notarized.

Coddington said once the claim is filed, the City looks at whether there was prior notification of the pothole and whether there was enough time for the City to fix the pothole or prevent other from hitting the pothole.

