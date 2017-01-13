VERIFY: How does Spokane snow removal compare to similar cities?

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash. – There have been many complaints about Spokane’s snow removal.

KREM 2 on Your Side looked into how our city snow removal compares to other cities of our size on Tuesday and gave you some initial findings. Now we have found better definitions of key things to compare so we could give more detailed information.

KREM 2 spoke with city officials from Spokane and similar sized cities including De Moines, Omaha, Madison and Green Bay. We asked them these five questions to see how they compare:

How many miles of road do they plow during a full city plow? How much snowfall do they get on average each year? How much equipment do they have? How long does it take to do a full city plow after 6 inches of snowfall? What's their snow removal budget?

Spokane is in the middle of the pack when it comes to the area they cover during a full city plow but pretty close to both Madison and Green Bay.

Out of the five cities Spokane was also in the middle when it comes to annual average snow fall with 42 inches.

As far as the most equipment each city would use during a full city plow, the numbers vary. These numbers do not include equipment from outside contractors. But, you can see Spokane has the least amount of snow removal equipment.

Now, to the category that has many of you so upset. Spokane takes the longest to clear the roads. We asked the city officials in their respective cities how long it would take for them to clear six inches of snow during a full city plow, after the snowfall. That is the criteria for a Stage Two snow event in Spokane. Spokane city leaders estimate it takes them four days. The other cities all say it would take them less than 24 hours.

The comments on our social media pages bear out this is the factor that makes people upset. Why should it take four days? Plows and people to drive them cost money along with the maintenance and materials to keep them running, which comes from the city budget.

Spokane spends the least on snow removal with an exception of Green Bay. Green Bay city officials said they do not have a separate budget for snow removal. They cannot determine how much they spend on just that. Spokane City officials say their biggest expense in the snow removal budget is deicer.

The numbers we found show Spokane has an average amount of road miles to plow compared to other cities. But the city has the least amount of money to spend and so we have fewer pieces of equipment and people working on the roads.