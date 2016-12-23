Van, gifts donated to family of Newman Lake mom injured in fire

Van donated to Newman Lake family (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tears of joy and hugs filled the showroom floor at Arrotta’s Automax and RV Friday afternoon.

The dealership donated a gently used van filled with gifts to a Newman Lake family who lost their home to a fire back in October.

Angel Fiorini suffered third degree burns that covered nearly half her body. She spent about a month at Harborview Hospital in Seattle. At the end of October, her home caught on fire while she and the children were asleep. Fiorini was able to safely get two of kids outside and ran back inside the burning home for her 7-year-old.

This Cool van filled with gifts. Going to a nice family in need this Christmas ! #Arrottasautomax pic.twitter.com/in95yyMwMd — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) December 23, 2016

Every year Arrotta’s Automax donates a van to family nominated by members of the community. People share the stories of the families on social media and the one with the most likes and shares gets the van.

Fiorini’s family has been staying with a family member and are looking to get a new home soon. The family said the van donated to them will be essential in the years to come and hope to use it on road trips.

KREM