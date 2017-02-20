Two suspects arrested in early morning car theft

SPOKANE – Law enforcement officials took two suspects into custody near Liberty Park after a deputy spotted a stolen car and trailer early Monday morning.
A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy saw the stolen Jeep and trailer driving on I-90 and attempted to pull the driver over. The suspects then led deputies on a chase towards the area of Liberty Park.
Authorities set up a K9 track after both suspects fled. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes because police believed the suspects were armed.
Both suspects were taken into custody by 5:50 a.m.
