Train vs. car crash (Photo: KREM)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed Saturday night that two people who were killed after a crash involving a truck and a train earlier in the day were the wife and teenage son of a Fairchild Airman.

Officials said a pickup truck was hit on the train crossing by a Burlington Northern train near the intersection of South Brooks Road and West McFarlane around 9:30 a.m.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said a man and a woman were in the car at the time of the crash. Officials estimate the train was going about 60 miles an hour when it hit the car.

"Trains come through here at about 60 miles per hour and they can't stop on a the dime like a vehicle," Deputy Craig Chamberlain of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators found the railroad gate arm was broken off. They presume the truck took it off as it was crossing the tracks.

"I don't know if that was the case here where they weren't paying attention, it doesn't sound like the vehicle was stopped intentionally on the tracks," Chamberlain said. "Just really a tragic situation here."

In a release, Fairchild Air Force Base said the names of the victims are being withheld for 24 hours until the next of kin have been notified.

"We're deeply saddened by the loss of these two members of our Fairchild family," Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander said. "The loss of any member of our Air Force family affects us all."

The crash is still under investigation. Brooks Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic at McFarlane and Thorpe Road for the majority of Saturday afternoon. Burlington Northern management as well as Sheriff’s Office collision investigators are investigating the crash.

KREM