Three locations in Spokane participate in Drug Take-Back Day

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The day is aimed to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs.
There are three locations in Spokane where you can drop off your unwanted drugs:
- 7905 N Division Spokane, WA 99208- Walgreens, On site kiosk is available year round and on site for medication disposal.
- 1708 W Northwest Blvd Spokane, WA 99205
- 2105 E Wellesley Spokane, WA 99207
The service is available from 12-3pm. It is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
