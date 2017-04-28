Three locations in Spokane participate in Drug Take-Back Day

NC doctor charge in prescription drug fraud (Photo: Stock)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The day is aimed to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs.

There are three locations in Spokane where you can drop off your unwanted drugs:

7905 N Division Spokane, WA 99208- Walgreens, On site kiosk is available year round and on site for medication disposal.

1708 W Northwest Blvd Spokane, WA 99205

2105 E Wellesley Spokane, WA 99207

The service is available from 12-3pm. It is free and anonymous, no questions asked.



KREM