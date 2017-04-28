NWCN
Three locations in Spokane participate in Drug Take-Back Day

Staff , KREM 8:36 PM. PDT April 28, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The day is aimed to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs.

There are three locations in Spokane where you can drop off your unwanted drugs:

  • 7905 N Division Spokane, WA 99208-   Walgreens, On site kiosk is available year round and on site for medication disposal.
  • 1708 W Northwest Blvd Spokane, WA 99205
  • 2105 E Wellesley Spokane, WA 99207

The service is available from 12-3pm. It is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
 

