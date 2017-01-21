Thousands gather for the Women's March in Spokane

Hundreds gathered for Spokane's Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands gathered for the Women's March at the Spokane Convention Center on Saturday.

Spokane Police said they estimated around 5,000 people in attendance just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

"I am very surprised. I though there'd be a 1,000 maybe. We can't even get into the convention center. It's fabulous," said Betsy Swanson.

Thousands of folks are gathering at the convention center in downtown for a march that will begin at 1pm pic.twitter.com/kKQ5AXIYoP — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) January 21, 2017

Nice to see such a large crowd show up to march in #Spokane. Waiting to get in. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/f7DkXJILiN — Nicolle Tonasket (@NicolleTonasket) January 21, 2017

The Spokane Convention Center filled up fast Saturday morning and a long line stretched out the door and alongside as people waited for the march to begin. Amid the signs, the stoked up passion and the sheer diversity was a united message.

"We have opinions on what policies are happening in our country and we wanna be heard," saidn Paulina Broadhurts.

There is a LONG line to get into the convention center for the women's march. pic.twitter.com/qc1BiuBxRj — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) January 21, 2017

Tried to capture how many people are here at the Spokane Convention Center for the women's march pic.twitter.com/YDopenGBve — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) January 21, 2017

As people waited, some began chanting "This one is Stronger Together." Many others came ready with signs and banners.

A few signs from the #womensmarch in Spokane pic.twitter.com/XaQxr6kxku — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) January 21, 2017

Spokane, WA women's March convention center full, lines around the block both ways #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ENgdAIJh3s — Daniel D. (@des1017) January 21, 2017

Spokane convention center completely full. People are flooded outside & the March hasn't even started yet. #WomensMarch #WomensMarchSpokane pic.twitter.com/5ilASmobj9 — Kamau (@TheKamauChege) January 21, 2017

Dressed in pink, women of all ages showed up to support the march.

Two very cute girls waiting to begin the #WomensMarch of Spokane pic.twitter.com/W9qTBPIb0E

After hour of marching in downtown, the peaceful march came to an end.

After a hour of marching in downtown the peaceful march comes to an end, The estimate is about 5000 folk's pic.twitter.com/9166FfMJM3 — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) January 21, 2017

Many people who took place in the march were surprised at how many folks showed up.

Many of people who took place in the march was surprised on how many folks showed up, pic.twitter.com/ChTxUZ8J0X — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) January 21, 2017

% INLINE %

KREM