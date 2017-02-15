NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Suspect with knife jumps in Spokane River to evade police

Staff , KREM 9:29 PM. PST February 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --  A man had to be pulled from the Spokane River in Downtown Spokane after he jumped in to try to evade police Wednesday night.

Officials said the man was spotted by Gonzaga University security walking on a trail near the school with a large knife and they called police. 

When police arrived on scene, the man saw them, ditched the knife and jumped in the river.

Authorities were able to pull him out of the water and he is now in the hospital being treated for hypothermia.

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories