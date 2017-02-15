Suspect jumps in river (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man had to be pulled from the Spokane River in Downtown Spokane after he jumped in to try to evade police Wednesday night.

Officials said the man was spotted by Gonzaga University security walking on a trail near the school with a large knife and they called police.

When police arrived on scene, the man saw them, ditched the knife and jumped in the river.

Authorities were able to pull him out of the water and he is now in the hospital being treated for hypothermia.

KREM