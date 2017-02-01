Suspect in fatal drunk driving crash caught tampering with alcohol bracelet

Carrah Goble is accused of driving the wrong way on I-90. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 in October 2015 is out of jail while she awaits trial.

According to court documents, Carrah Goble drove up an off ramp onto I-90 and admitted to drinking before. The crash killed one person. Court documents state Goble received a ride to a convenience store on Division after the crash.

Here are pictures of the crash Goble was arrested for in 2015. Docs say she drove up the off ramp onto I-90 & admitted to drinking before. pic.twitter.com/6gn8alxNjQ — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 1, 2017

Goble is out of jail while she awaits trial and has to wear an alcohol bracelet. According to documents, Goble tampered with her alcohol bracelet on Friday. Reports from the company that monitors the bracelets shows her bracelet was tampered with from 10:27 p.m. Friday to Saturday morning.

Goble is awaiting trial on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, & two other charges for failure to remain at the scene. pic.twitter.com/6mHGpWqlv8 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 1, 2017

Goble faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two other charges for failing to remain at the scene.

