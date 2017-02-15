Suspect flees from deputies to spend time with Valentine

Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A man who was arrested on Valentine’s Day after a police chase from Airway Heights to Spokane said he fled from authorities to spend more time with his girlfriend.

Woodrow Bearchild, 31, was arrested for a felony Washington State DOC escape community custody warrant and new charges of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle and driving while suspended third degree.

It all started when a deputy spotted a van in the parking lot of the Walmart on South Hayford Road around 9:25 p.m. The deputy ran the plates and learned the registered owner had a warrant.

The deputy tried to pull the van over but the driver, later identified as Bearchild, rapidly accelerated instead. Officials said Bearchild continued to drive recklessly, running red lights and driving at high speeds. Eventually multiple agencies were called to help with pursuit.

Authorities said the chase continued on Highway 2 to eastbound I-90. In the area of I-90 and Division, the van’s rear tire began to fall apart. Officials said Bearchild exited I-90 at Altamont and continued east on 3rd to Freya and then north on Market.

Eventually, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal successfully PIT maneuvered Bearchild’s van near Jackson and Washington and the van came to rest in a snowbank. Bearchild followed commands and was taken into custody.

Authorities said Bearchild was not the registered owner of the car. During the search of the vehicle, deputies found 12 hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon, a lighter, cotton swabs and two baggies of heroin.

Bearchild said he ran because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He said he was driving recklessly to avoid his arrest and to work on his “driving skills.” He also didn’t want to go to jail because he wanted to spen more time with his girlfriend because “it’s Valentine’s Day.”

He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

KREM