Suspect calls SPD, reports he stabbed roommate

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating after a suspect called in and reported he stabbed his roommate on Sunday.

SPD responded to the report of the stabbing near West Boone Avenue and North Ash Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The suspect called 911 to advise he had stabbed his roommate and would be standing by for police contact. When officers arrived on scene, they detained the cooperative suspect and rendered immediate medical first aid to the victim. The suspect is in police custody and there is no outstanding threat to the community.

Spokane Fire and AMR Ambulance crews arrived on scene and took over the first aid on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

