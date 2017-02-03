Suspect busted with guns, meth and $36K during search warrant

Handcuffs. (Photo: U. Baumgarten via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team served a search warrant on a known felon.

Back on January 23, officers executed a search warrant on the home and vehicle of Tyler Tofsrud, 26, according to court records. Tofsrud has six previous felony convictions including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted to elude, taking a motor vehicle without permission, trafficking in stolen property and 3rd degree rape.

During the search of the car and apartment on North Marker, officers found three guns, three ounces of methamphetamine and $36,000 in cash, according to court records. Officers said they spoke to neighbors during the search. The neighbors said cars are constantly coming and going in this area. They said during a three hour period the counted 19 cars and usually about 60 cars a day come and go from. Neighbors said they had notified the landlord about the situation.

Tofsrud is currently being held in the Spokane County Jail for an outstanding escape from community custody warrant as well as charges of attempting to elude and driving while license invalidated. His bond has been set at $25,000.

KREM