Spokane's first baby born in 2017 is a girl

Baby Ariah Laroy Morford with mother Crystal (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2017 at 1:44 a.m. on Sunday.

Crystal Morford gave birth to Ariah Loray Morford at Deaconess Hospital.

Little Ariah weighs 7 pounds 4 ounces and is 19.5 inches long with a full head of hair.

She said when she went to the hospital Saturday night she didn’t think her little one would be coming so soon.

Morford’s oldest daughter said she is also excited to have a new baby sister.

KREM