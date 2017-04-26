Spokane women honored for saving stranger's life with AED

AED (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s Public Safety Building can be a bustling place.

Ann Wriker was there one crowded Tuesday morning for a tour. It was her first day as a police volunteer, but it was almost her last day of life.

“I got through the door and that's the very last thing I remember,” she said.

Police volunteer Maisie Bauer looked up from her desk and saw Wriker on the lobby floor.

“She was face down, in an awkward position, and I remember saying out loud, 'Ok does that lady need help?'” Bauer explained.

Officer Sue Mann and Bauer rushed to Wriker, who was in cardiac arrest.

“Once we got her over, Maisie tried to get a pulse, we couldn't get a pulse. I told Maisie I said, 'Start CPR I'm gonna go get the AED,'” said Mann.

An automatic external defibrillator was close and everyone knew where it was, right by the coffee maker and copy machine. In fact, a deputy had already grabbed it and handed it to Mann.

“The AED is amazing. It talks to you. It tries to make it easy, so you don't have to be a nurse. Anyone can do it,” said Bauer.

Bauer happens to be a nurse, based in community health. She had never performed CPR or used an AED on a person but both she and Mann stay current in their training. Wriker’s doctors said what these heroes did for her saved her life.

“If I would have been at home, we live a ways out of town, I probably wouldn't have made it. And my husband doesn't know CPR. So after this happened the volunteer coordinator got a CPR program going for all of the volunteers including the spouses, so we went to that to get refreshed on CPR and how to use the AED,” said Wriker.

All involved agree that CPR and AED training made the difference that day.

“When I just get quiet and get real with it and think that I saved a life, it's a big deal,” said Bauer.

Wriker is doing just fine. In fact, she volunteers just feet from where she almost died and side by side with those who saved her life.

Mann and Bauer were recognized on Wednesday for their life saving efforts at the Red Cross Heroes Luncheon.

