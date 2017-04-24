Spokane wants quicker justice for revenge porn victims

KREM-computer-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is an invasion of privacy in one of the most humiliating ways possible.

In Spokane, police said they have seen a huge spike in what's commonly referred to as "revenge porn," where a person is blackmailed with intimate and personal pictures of themselves. Beyond the total shame of such a crime, victims have grappled with long drawn out court cases.

The City of Spokane is taking action. Revenge porn is illegal in Washington but there is nothing on the books local that outlaws it. This means cases have to go to district court and clogs up the judicial system.

Police said the number of revenge porn cases in Spokane has doubled over the past few years. Cases now happen nearly on a weekly basis and that's just the people who have actually come forward. To make it easier for victims to get justice, Spokane lawmakers are toughening the rules. They are looking to re-write local laws so revenge porn cases can go through the municipal court system, potentially speeding up the process.

"I think if a few more people get sued for doing something they think is funny or give them the upper hand, and it ends up costing them. It might make them think twice," said Spokane Police Sergeant Jordan Ferguson.

By estimates, 10 million people fall victim to revenge porn every year. Spokane hopes to buck that trend one prosecution at a time.

Spokane's public safety committee discussed these changes last week. A full city council could vote on strengthened the laws could begin by the start of the summer.

KREM