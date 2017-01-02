Spokane Valley family builds giant, 18' snowman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- One Spokane Valley family is making the best of the cold in snow…by super-sizing a fun winter tradition.

Chay Moore – to the delight of his stepdaughter, Safira - made a snowman that is almost 20’ tall.

“It was more than 18’ the other night, but it shrank a little bit,” laughed Chay Moore, the mastermind behind the creation. “20’ is the goal, I guess.”

Last year, the family snowman was just 8’ tall.

“I just wanted to make it a little bigger,” explained Moore.

He said he has spent anywhere between 60 to 70 hours, packing snow and shaping the massive snowman. It has a carrot nose, top hat, and coal eyes as tradition requires. They have also used water and food coloring to change the color of the snow in some places.

“The neighbors seen me out in the yard until four in the morning on a couple of nights, when the snow is just perfect,” Moore said. “It was more fun than work, it wasn’t work it was more fun, having fun.”

And even though he knows Frosty will one day melt away, he is holding out hope for a little magic.

“I’m hoping he just comes to life and walks into the cold country,” Moore said.

