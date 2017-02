Spokane residents rally outside Cathy McMorris Rodgers office in support of the Affordable Care Act on Feb. 13, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane residents rallied outside of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Spokane office on Monday during the lunch hour.

Organizers said the rally was in support of the Affordable Care Act.

One person told KREM 2 they hoped to send McMorris Rodgers a message with the rally.

KREM 2 estimated about 200 people attended the rally.

