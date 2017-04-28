Spokane Public Schools almost finished with security upgrades

SPOKANE, Wash. -- In 2015, Spokane residents approved a bond measure giving Spokane Schools $4 million to upgrade security. Two years later, nearly all the schools in the district have been upgraded.

There are three schools left in the Spokane Public School District that need the new security system installed and one of the schools is North Central High school. The school already has video surveillance in place but it will be getting a few more upgrades soon.

"The only reason we don't have them done is because we're just getting the construction companies to finish that last piece for us," said Campus Safety Director Mark Sterk.

Sterk said by the fall of 2018, North Central and Rogers high schools along with Salk Middle school will have secure point of entries. This means visitors will only be able to go through the first set of doors and then office staff will have to grant them access through the second set into the building. The security upgrade also includes shatter resistance on windows and badge passes.

There are already about 1,600 cameras installed in schools across the district and that number will go up as more are installed in the final three schools. Sterk said one of the 54 school buildings already using the system has seen first-hand how beneficial it can be.

"One school had an uninvited visitor who was suffering from some mental illness. He had a butcher knife with him when he arrived at the school and because we had single point of entry there, the staff was able to keep him out of the school," he explained.

The district originally expected the installation process to be completed in three years.



KREM