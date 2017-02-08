Spokane Police go above and beyond to help 91-year-old get jewelry back

Myrtle Brown (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 91-year-old woman had jewelry stolen from right out of her room at her retirement home. She called Spokane Police who went above and beyond to get it back.

Myrtle Brown discovered that her jewelry was gone sometime around Thanksgiving and the beginning of Christmas. Each one had been a gift from her late husband, who she was married to for 67 years. She called the police and filed a report immediately. That is when Detective Janice Oliver took over.

The rings that were stolen were all gifts from Myrtle's husband of 67 years. He passed away 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/IdHmcR97XN — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 9, 2017

“Meeting Myrtle was a blessing. I'm sorry for the circumstances that we had to meet, but I just really wanted to get her stuff back to her,” said the detective.

It was then discover that the items had been pawned at two shops in the town.

“I'm going off the descriptions that are in the reports and I don't know what they look like, but she does and being able to have someone go in there and look and be able visually identify that yes this belongs to me this is mine and that was the most incredible moment I have ever seen,” said Detective Oliver.

Detective Janice Oliver took Brown to several pawn shops to find her stolen rings. They were able to get everything back except for one ring. Brown said she hopes this does not happen to anyone else.

“I can't imagine people going around stealing things you know even in your own home I guess. You better be extremely careful,” said Brown.

Myrtle couldn't even describe the feeling of getting her rings back, but says Detective Oliver is "worth her weight in gold." pic.twitter.com/8eRdMOTlZ7 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 9, 2017

Now detectives are concerned that there could be other victims in retirement homes. They are asking the public to check on family members to make sure they are not missing anything. If you find something has been stolen, Detective Oliver said you can call her directly at 509-625-4052.

KREM