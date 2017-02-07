Spokane officer put on desk duty for 1 year for cursing at suspect

Christopher McMurtrey (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl addressed a behavioral complaint that was filed against an officer.

Meidl said Officer Christopher McMurtrey received a demeanor complaint back in January 2016.

Body cam video caught McMurtrey yelling back and forth with an inmate he was transporting to jail. Officials said the yelling went on for 15 minutes.

Meidl sand McMurtrey was removed from patrol and put on desk duty for a year and went back through training. He is now back on patrol as of two to three weeks ago.

KREM