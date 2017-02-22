Spokane looking for new pay by phone meter service

City of Spokane parking meter (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is making a change of service providers for its pay by phone meter service.

This comes after it was learned Locomobi, the company that once provided pay by phone service, owed the city $80,000. City leaders said they ended their partnership with Locomobi effective February 17. They said they made numerous attempts to negotiate a payment schedule and extend opportunities for re-payment to Locomobi but ultimately decided to cancel service.

PREVIOUS: Parking app company owes $80k to the City of Spokane

City leaders said they have begun the process to find another pay by phone service provider that can accommodate more services that just allowing customers to pay for parking with their phone. They hope that an interim provider will be available within a few weeks as try to find a new vendor.

Credit cards and coin payments will still be accepted at city meters. Officials said Parking Enforcement officers will be lenient and tolerant when individuals are getting change to pay the meter.

KREM