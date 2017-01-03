Spokane house fire prompts smoke detector reminder

smoke detector 060914.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department is reminding the public about the importance of functioning smoke detectors after crews extinguished a fire in Northeast Spokane early Tuesday morning.

SFD responded to a report of a structure fire near East Nebraska Avenue and North Helena Street.

The two occupants of the home told fire officials they were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. While the home did have smoke detectors, they were not in an operable condition at the time of the fire.

When crews responded, they reported significant smoke conditions coming from the single family home. The occupants of the home had escaped prior to the engine’s arrival and were in the front yard.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire while simultaneously conducting search and ventilation activities. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the arrival of fire crews.

The occupants of the home told fire officials they were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. While the home did have smoke detectors, they were not in an operable condition at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The home sustained fire and heat damage to the room of origin, as well as smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SFD would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of properly functioning smoke detectors and proper maintenance. They recommend that you always keep a supply of fresh batteries on hand. Batteries should be changed semiannually at Daylight Saving Time and tested monthly.

KREM