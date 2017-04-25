Spokane Co. voters overwhelmingly pass Prop. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane voters approved Proposition 1 Tuesday night.

The proposition passed with 82 percent of the vote. It only need more than 50 percent of the vote to pass. The vote renews the 1/10 of one percent sales tax that funds Spokane County emergency communications systems.

The funds will maintain the use of the computer system for police, the sheriff’s office and fire departments, which shortens dispatch times. It also provides responders clear and detailed information before they arrive on scene. Proposition 1 also continues operations for Crime Check.

When voters approved the sales tax in 2008, the funding integrated police, sheriff and fire department communication systems. It also established “ALERT Spokane,” which is the region’s citizen emergency alert system.

