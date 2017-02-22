Spokane city leaders not ready to talk about pothole problem

SPOKANE, Wash. – Potholes are a huge issue across the Spokane area this winter. But at what point can the problem become some bad that an emergency is declared?

As of Friday, Spokane city leaders said they have received 901 reports of potholes. They said they are working to will them as quickly as possible but a lot of people do not think enough is being done.

On Tuesday night, a line of cars were pulled over on Thor Street after hitting a pothole. The same thing happened on Country Homes Boulevard. It seems no matter where you turn you are bound to come across a pothole. The frustration level among drivers is high and many are wondering when they’ll be fixed.

So can more be done to fix the roads? For example, Spokane County declared a State of Emergency after a number of roads washed out due to flooding and it allows the county to ask for federal funding to help with repairs.

KREM 2 reached out to Spokane city leaders and they said they are discussing the pothole issue but are not ready to talk about it publicly. They said they should have more to say about the situation in the coming days.

KREM