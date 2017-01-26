Spokane artist designs t-shirt to help family who lost daughter

T-Shirt design (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Spokane Valley family is grieving the loss of their three year old daughter who died in a house fire last Saturday and now the community is stepping in to help.

The unthinkable happened to the Bables-Paradise family. Kayla Paradise was able to escape a fire in her home, then realized her daughter was still inside. She said she did everything she could to save her little girl but it was too late.

Her daughter Latoya Bables-Paradise was just 3-years-old. The community around them rallied together to find ways to comfort the family after their loss. Within days of the news about the fire, a few individuals got to work creating a fundraiser to give the family a helping hand.

John Bryant, the owner of No-Li Brewing, knew he could help this family. He wasted no time and made a few calls.

“I know there is a lot of people that want to help and it just takes initiative to rally people together and that is what Spokane is so great about,” said Bryant.

One of those calls went out to Chris Bovey, he is the artist behind Vintage Prints Spokane. Within a few hours of our KREM 2's story airing about the devastating fire, Bovey was asked to make a design for a t-shirt. "Spokane Has Heart" is what he designed to go on nearly 400 t-shirts to raise money for this family.

“I honestly believe that it does. There are a lot of times that this community comes together and that's what I love about this community, they are always willing to pitch in and always willing to help,” said Bovey.

Bryant and Bovey are hoping to inspire other businesses around town to lend a hand to really make a different for this family. They are hoping to sell the t-shirts and raise $15,000 to donate to the family's GoFundMe account to help pay for their daughters funeral. Bovey said he has a message for the family going through this hard time.

“You are not alone, we have your back and our hearts go out to you,” he said.

The t-shirts will be available for purchase at No-Li from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for $40. The people behind the fundraiser are hoping more people will come forward to give a little extra in support of the family.

