SPOKANE, Wash. --- After getting on the wrong bus and briefly going missing, an 8-year-old girl has been reunited with her parents.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Spokane Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl who went missing after getting on the wrong bus.

Arianna Harris was last seen getting off the wrong bus near E. 8th Avenue and S. Ash Street.

Harris is a white female about five feet tall, 120 lbs, with long brown hair and faded highlights, according to SPD. She was last seen wearing black capris, a dark blue shirt with horizontal lines and an orange star on her chest, officials said. She also had on a blue hoodie sweatshirt with horse outlines and pink neon tennis shoes, according to SPD.

Officials said Harris also has a black backpack with pink trim.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This story has been updated.

