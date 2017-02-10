NWCN
Snowboarder killed at 49 Degrees North Resort

Erin Robinson , KREM 9:51 AM. PST February 10, 2017

CHEWELAH, Wash. – A snowboarder was killed Monday afternoon after falling into a tree well at 49 Degrees North Ski and Snowboard Resort.

General Manager Eric Bakken said the victim is believed to have snowboarded about 100 feet off of a named trail before falling into the well.

Ski patrol responded to the report of the injured skier. It appeared as though the man had become stuck. When crews arrived, they found the snowboarder had died. 

