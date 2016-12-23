Snow plow crews prep for a white Christmas

Crews get ready for the possibility of a snowy Christmas. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow is in the forecast for Christmas weekend, which means there is a strong possibility it could be a white one in the Inland Northwest.

Many dream of a winter wonderland for the holidays, but for snow removal companies it doesn't spell a cozy morning in, it spells extra work.

At Red, White and Blue Snow Plowing in Spokane employees wait for snow fall of two or more inches. If that happens, they bring out the plows. During the winter months it can be a full time job.

“Long hours, 24/7. Everything they encounter on the roads, we encounter twice as bad. We have the constant traffic. We're on the roads more than anybody else," Gene Haas said.

Snow doesn't care if it's a weekend, early in the morning, or late at night. It doesn't even care if it's Christmas. It will still fall, and if it's falling, the team is out.

"I will shut down for three hours on Christmas Eve night. I give time for the drivers to go home with the families, or church, then we're back to work," Haas said.

Despite missing out on family time, Haas said his crew still likes a white Christmas.

"We love it. Two reasons: it's traditional, white Christmas on Christmas. Money in the air. "

Plus, he said, they get their Christmas break early.

"Uh, usually June through August,” Haas said.



KREM