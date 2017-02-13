Sheriff Knezovich meets with Spokane Arena officials after gun disarming

Ozzie with tweet

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent out a tweet Saturday night that said an on-duty officer was disarmed at the Spokane Arena – and that it was him.

Officials with the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena said Monday that it was a misunderstanding and they spoke with Knezovich and resolved the problem.

The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena said the issue with Sheriff Knezovich's gun was a big misunderstanding. — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 13, 2017

The incident began Saturday when Knezovich was at the Spokane Arena for a charity hockey game being held between local law enforcement and law enforcement from Tri-City.

In the tweet, Knezovich said “Ran into a new level of insanity at the Spokane Arena tonight they disarmed an on duty law enforcement officer tonight. Me. Amazing”

Knezovich said he had to put his gun in the car before he was allowed to enter.

Monday, Knezovich tweeted that he met with arena staff and said all law enforcement officers on-duty, off-duty, and retired would be able to carry their weapons as per Washington state constitution and law.

Great meeting with arena staff all LEO's on duty off duty and retired will be able to carry their weapons as per WA Constitution and law — Ozzie Knezovich (@SheriffOzzie) February 13, 2017

Knezovich also tweeted that arena staff was very gracious and he fully accepts their apology.

KREM