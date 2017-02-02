Sex offenders not required to update registry photos

sex offender search.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A helpful database aimed at keeping the public safe and informed turned out to be really out of date.

The sex offender registry is a great tool to stay informed and up to date about offenders in your area. On the site, people can sign up for email alerts, search someone’s name, and search your address to see if a sex offender lives nearby. But, how often are the photos of sex offenders updated? Some of the photos on the site look pretty old.

Spokane, King, and Pierce County said they update and monitor the photos of sex offenders on a regular basis. Photos are updated when an offender moves into a new county, if they are arrested again, or if they are contacted by law enforcement and they notice their appearance has significantly changed.

Every time a sex offender registers in a new county they have to take a new photo which would then be added to the database. In King County, photos are also retaken if the offender is incarcerated for more than 30 days.

Spokane County has about 1,500 registered sex offenders. If there is an old photo on the registry, it is probably the most recent one the Sheriff’s Office has. If an offender never moves and does not commit a new crime, they are not required to take a new photo. There is no state law that requires offenders to supply a new photo for the registry every couple of years.

If you notice a photo on the registry that does not match what you are seeing, you can always contact the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Registered Sex Offender Unit at RSOUnit@spokanesheriff.org. They also encourage the public to submit tips using that email as well. You can sign up for alerts for your address so you can be notified any time a sex offender moves into your neighborhood.

KREM