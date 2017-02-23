Settlement reached in sex discrimination lawsuit in Spokane

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Justice Department will pay $225,000 to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a former prosecutor who alleged women were not treated equally in the U.S. Attorney's office in Spokane.



Wednesday's settlement ends a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Katherine J. Bolton, who previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Spokane.



Mike Ormsby, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, says he cannot comment on any aspect of the case.



The Spokesman-Review says Bolton worked for Ormsby. She resigned in October 2015 following a controversy in which both Bolton and her co-workers blamed each other for a hostile work environment.



Bolton argued that she was paid less than her male colleague and that her authority had been undermined by other men in the office.

