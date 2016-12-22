Send donations to Goodwill in your leftover Amazon box

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Thursday is the last day for Amazon Prime shoppers to get orders delivered in time for Christmas and a lot of people are taking advantage.

But, all of those orders mean a lot of leftover delivery boxes. There’s actually a new program that can put them to good use.

Thanks to a new partnership between Amazon and Goodwill, you can now put the donations you've been meaning to take to Goodwill in the Amazon box and send it straight to them.

Once the box is packed, go to your computer and type in givebackbox.com. There you can print out a free shipping label to put on your box to ship it out. You can either take it to the post office or set up a time for UPS to pick it up. The package will then be sent to your nearest participating Goodwill.

“Those donations come to us and it helps to fund our programs so 89 cents of every dollar of what we sell in our stores goes directly to supporting our social service programs, so it's a huge benefit for us, so it's just another opportunity to give donors a way to give back,” said Goodwill Spokesperson Heather Alexander.

